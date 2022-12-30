Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - PRUDENT MINERALS CORP. (CSE: PRUD) ("Prudent" or the "Company") is pleased to report, that further to its news release dated August 10, 2022, it has entered into definitive share exchange agreement with the shareholders (the "Share Exchange Agreement") of Berlin Precious Metals Corp. ("Berlin"). Pursuant to the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement, Prudent will exchange 8,000,000 common shares ("Prudent Shares") and 8,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Prudent Warrants") in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Berlin.

Each Prudent Warrant allows its holder to acquire a Prudent Share for $0.50 for a period of five years. The transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange Agreement are subject to customary conditions precedent for transactions of this nature.

ABE Gold Overview

The ABE Gold properties ("ABE Gold") consist of exclusive rights to earn 100% of 110ha ARE-283 special reserve area (refer to NR dated August 10, 2022) and six adjacent mining concession applications covering 3,140ha. The properties lie along a well-endowed mineral belt in the Antioquia Department, 70-km south of Medellin and 7.6-km south of the town of Abejorral (refer to Figure 1).

ABE Gold covers the long active Purimac gold mine, and six historic mines named El Chorro, Fonda, Cafetal, Tono, Rojas and La Quiebra (refer to Figure 2). As a result of soil geochemistry, Induced Polarization and Magnetic surveys conducted in 2022 by Berlin Precious Metals Corp., the Purimac target zone has widen to a 680m structural corridor, striking NE and trending over 4,000m (refer to Figure 3).

"We are optimistic of ABE Gold's large-scale potential and look forward to a successful 2023 season," commented Prudent President, Brett Matich.

"Prudent's fully funded 2023 exploration program commences in late January, focusing on validating the continuity of the newly discovered Purimac structural corridor," he concluded.





Figure 1. ABE Gold in NW Colombia



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8979/149957_fc986d81549b0a72_002full.jpg







Figure 2. Active Purimac and six historic gold mines

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8979/149957_fc986d81549b0a72_003full.jpg









Figure 3. Purimac target zone, 680m wide structural corridor

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8979/149957_fc986d81549b0a72_004full.jpg



Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Henneberry, P Geo (British Columbia), who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43:101.

About Prudent Minerals Corp.

Prudent Minerals Corp. is a Canadian publicly listed company conducting exploration on its SAT Property in British Colombia, Canada. On April 18, 2022, Prudent commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PRUD) as a mineral exploration company engaged in primarily acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of mineral properties.

