Star Alliance International Corp.'s subsidiary Magma International, Inc. Announces its First Barotex Manufacturing Projects

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Now that the acquisition of the Barotex patent, trademark, equipment and inventory has been completed, plans are in place for Magma International, Inc. ("Magma") to target its first revenue producing product line.

Magma's initial and primary focus for it's first Barotex product line will be the manufacture of industrial fibers for the construction industry.

The Barotex line of products will include fibers for the manufacturing of rebar and fiber mesh and related products to reinforce concrete, roofing beams that will replace wooden beams, insulation for walls and Barotex fiber products that will replace steel beams etc. all of which will be fire resistant to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lilo Benzicron, President of MAGMA and inventor of the Barotex fibers added, "I am excited that we have closed this transaction with Star. Now it's time to get our sample products ready for our push to gain serious traction in the constructions industry. This market was tested prior to Star's acquisition and there is considerable interest in these products manufactured with Barotex fibers."

Samples will be ready in the first quarter and Magma will be engaging a sales and marketing team, with experience in the construction industry, to start selling our products.

Richard Carey, Chairman of STAL, further commented, "We ended the year on a high as we completed the Barotex acquisition. We are working very closely with Lilo Benzicron to develop our first line of Barotex products. We are expecting a very exciting 2023 as we become revenue generating and profitable."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company" or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, Guatemala and Nigeria.

Star's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras with gold and lithium mines in Nigeria. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including our new mining technology "Genesis" that is used for the extraction of gold. This equipment that we plan to market to gold mines worldwide has been invented, designed and built in Guatemala. Lastly, we have our patented Barotex technology. Barotex is fiber, manufactured from volcanic rock, that is incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and is recyclable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

We anticipate continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with sufficient diversification paired with a balanced approach ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter,

@staralliancein1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733725/Star-Alliance-International-Corps-subsidiary-Magma-International-Inc-Announces-its-First-BarotexTM-Manufacturing-Projects