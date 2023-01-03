Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Braille Battery Distribution Agreement with Landport Batteries in Europe

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSXV:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company") continues to expand its global reach by signing a European Distribution Agreement through its Braille Battery Division.

The Company is pleased to announce that on December 13, 2022, it signed an agreement with Landport Batteries (Landport Batteries - Landport (landportbv.com) ), based in the Netherlands. Landport is a major distributor throughout Europe via its network of 500 partners in 35 countries and will bring increased visibility to the Braille Battery brand immediately. The agreement is effective January 1, 2023 and covers a term of three (3) years, with an option to renew it on an annual basis thereafter.

"While Braille Battery is currently sold in Europe mainly through select OEM partnerships, this new relationship will provide Braille Battery with a much greater reach within the European market," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President and CEO of Braille Energy Systems Inc. "Additionally, Braille's product range from specialty Power Sport to Motor Sports aligns perfectly with Landport's customer base; we look forward to this relationship having an immediate impact on our growth objectives."

About Landport Batteries

Landport Batteries, founded in 1993, is a European Battery Specialist offering an extensive range of batteries and battery chargers for various motorcycle, automotive and industrial applications. Selling over 1,500,000 batteries annually, its main customers consist of manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, wholesale organizations and chain stores.

Since 2002, Landport Batteries has been part of the Louwman Group, which is one of the largest automotive distributors in Europe and is active in the mobility aids industry. The Dutch family-owned Louwman Group, founded in 1923, consists of import companies for the Toyota, Lexus, Morgan and Suzuki car brands, the latter including motorcycles and outboard marine engines. In addition, Louwman Group is active in retail, leasing and finance, parts supply, logistics and the distribution of mobility aids for the elderly and the physically challenged.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

