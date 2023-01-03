Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - AIM5 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIME.P) ("AIM5" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced non-binding letter of intent between the Company and ChargerQuest Inc. has been terminated, effective January 3, 2023.

The Company will continue to pursue and evaluate other opportunities for a potential qualifying transaction. Trading of AIM5's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is expected to resume trading in early January 2023. Trading in the Company's common shares has been halted since February 2022 and a continued listing review is required before the resumption of trading.

About AIM5

AIM5 is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV having been incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on August 11, 2020. AIM5 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding AIM5 and its business. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, timing for the resumption of trading of the common shares of AIM5 and the Company continuing to pursue and evaluate other opportunities. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws

For further information contact:

Zachary Goldenberg

647-987-5083

zach@libertyvp.co

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150166