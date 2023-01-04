Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.01.2023
Hot Stock 2023! Warum man gerade auf dieses Pferd setzen kann!
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

London, January 4

4 January 2023

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

The Company has been notified that on 4 January 2023, Nick Train purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 856 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 4,804,639 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.3% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732

