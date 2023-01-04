MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 3 January 2023 was 329.41p (ex income) 331.76p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

04 January 2023