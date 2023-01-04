Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.01.2023
73,0073,5013:18
04.01.2023 | 15:12
Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2022 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it's Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CET
Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Use below links to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code to attend by webcast or by phone
To attend by webcast, please use link

Webcast registration URL: https://edge.mediaserver.com/mmc/p/t3zwkogp

To attend by phone, please use link

Conference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI37f6da53675d48bb9b3eddc677b73b73

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until February 27, 2023.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3692125/1762067.pdf

Invitation (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q4-2022-earnings-call-301713394.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
