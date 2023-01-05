Transparency Market Research: Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Value to Reach US$ 15.5 Bn by 2032: TMR Study

Increase in usage of mammalian cells for the bioproduction of viral vaccines is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period

Rise in demand for reagents and consumables is propelling the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global cell lysis & disruption market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.





Cell lysis and disruption refers to a procedure, in which the cell membrane is decomposed in order to extract protein or nucleic acid from a cell. The decision to adopt the most suitable cell lysis methods depends on factors such as cell type, application, concentration, and desired efficiency.

Key Findings of Market Study

Growing Usage of Mammalian Cells to Fuel Market Growth: In terms of cell type, the global market has been classified into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast/algae/fungi, and plant cells. The mammalian cells segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Increase in usage of mammalian culture systems in the bioproduction of viral vaccines is expected to drive the segment. Additionally, usage of three-dimensional mammalian systems for cancer research and stem cell research is likely to accelerate business growth during the forecast period.





Cell Lysis & Disruption Market - Key Drivers

Increase in adoption of biotechnology procedures in agricultural, bio-services, and pharmaceutical industries is augmenting global cell lysis and disruption market growth

Rise in adoption of gene expression protocols could help business growth during the forecast period

Increase in demand for tumor tissue dissociation equipment has led to development of new products. This is likely to propel the market during the forecast period.

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market - Regional Insights

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is ascribed to increase in number of contract research and clinical trials due to the growth of the bioservices industry in China and India .

is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is ascribed to increase in number of contract research and clinical trials due to the growth of the bioservices industry in and . The industry in North America is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period led by rise in government initiatives and measures favoring molecular biology research in the U.S. and Canada

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market - Key Players

The global market is competitive, with the presence of several international and local players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period. Leading players could invest in R&D to produce improved cell lysis & disruption products that would meet consumer requirements.

Key players in the market are ThermoFischer Scientific, Qiagen NV, and Danaher Corp.

The global cell lysis & disruption market is segmented as follows:

By Technique

Reagent-based



Detergent



Enzymatic



Physical Disruption



Mechanical Homogenization



Ultrasonic Homogenization



Pressure Homogenization



Temperature Treatments

By Product Type

Instruments



Reagents & Consumables

By Cell Type

Mammalian Cells



Bacterial Cells



Yeast/Algae/Fungi



Plant Cells

By Application

Protein Isolation



Downstream Processing



Cell organelle Isolation



Nucleic acid Isolation

By Region

North America



Europe



APAC



Latin America



MEA

