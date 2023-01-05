MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration

5 January 2023

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson, a non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of Allianz Technology Trust plc with effect from 1 January 2023.

