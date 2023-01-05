FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, January 5
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
5 January 2023
Director/PDMR Shareholding
On 5 January 2023, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified that on 4 January 2023 the following directors acquired shares at £1.04093 per share in the Company following the investment of the interim dividend (paid by the Company on 23 December 2022):
Name of directorNumber of ordinary shares acquired
Ryan Mangold, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer 46
Anthony Green, Employee Director 17
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Enquiries
Alice Hammond
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 (0)7855 979071
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ryan Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares following the payment of the interim dividend by the Trustee of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.04093
|46
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
46
£47.88
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 January 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anthony Green
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Employee Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.04093
|17
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
17
£17.70
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 January 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted