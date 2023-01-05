FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

5 January 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 5 January 2023, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified that on 4 January 2023 the following directors acquired shares at £1.04093 per share in the Company following the investment of the interim dividend (paid by the Company on 23 December 2022):

Name of director Number of ordinary shares acquired

Ryan Mangold, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer 46

Anthony Green, Employee Director 17

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Alice Hammond

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7855 979071

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Ryan Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares following the payment of the interim dividend by the Trustee of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £1.04093 46 d) Aggregated information





Aggregated volume



Price





46



£47.88 e) Date of the transaction 4 January 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

