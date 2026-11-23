FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 18 June 2026, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased Weighted average price paid (p) Lowest price paid (p) Highest price paid (p) 17 November 2026 214,592 220.9768 215.4000 228.4000 18 November 2026 222,618 228.6525 224.4000 230.2000 19 November 2026 218,531 229.3561 226.4000 233.2000 20 November 2026 217,391 233.5933 229.0000 235.2000

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 40,294,782 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 530,400,233. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 20 November 2026 is 530,400,233. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations David Blizzard, Company Secretary companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is attached to this announcement.