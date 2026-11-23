FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 18 June 2026, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased
Weighted average price paid (p)
Lowest price paid (p)
Highest price paid (p)
17 November 2026
214,592
220.9768
215.4000
228.4000
18 November 2026
222,618
228.6525
224.4000
230.2000
19 November 2026
218,531
229.3561
226.4000
233.2000
20 November 2026
217,391
233.5933
229.0000
235.2000
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 40,294,782 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 530,400,233. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 20 November 2026 is 530,400,233. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is attached to this announcement.