Donnerstag, 05.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Starke Einstiegchance vor erneut 117 % an einem Tag?
Marula Mining Plc - Statement re Share Price Movement

PR Newswire

London, January 5

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

Statement re Recent Share Price Movement

5 January 2022

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) an African focused mining and development company, notes the recent movement in the Company's share price and confirms that whilst there is no unpublished price sensitive information to update to the market, there continues to be an increased level of interest in the Company's advanced and near-term production lithium, graphite and copper projects located in Africa, given broad market commentary on the positive market fundamentals of these commodities.

As announced on 27 October 2022 and on 25 November 2022, production of the first 1,000t of high-grade lithium ore is expected to occur early in 2023 with first sales to occur later this month. The Company will make a further announcement once first sales are completed.

The Company also announced on 27 October 2022 that it was in advanced discussions with two African focused mining investment funds ("Investment Funds") on further investments into the Company, and those discussions remain ongoing. The Company will make a further announcement if and when it enters into any formal agreements with the Investment Funds.

The Company also announced on 30 November 2022 that a 73% commercial interest in the Bagamoyo Graphite Project had been secured, and plans are progressing to commence site activities in January 2023.

The Company will be releasing its quarterly activities update later this month for the 3 month period ending 31 December 2022.

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper Mine and Bagamoyo Graphite Project both in Tanzania. As we advance operations in the projects, Marula is open to looking into other high-quality commodities in several jurisdictions.

Marula aims at identifying and investing in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that can deliver rapidly for its shareholders and can be taken through to production and generate positive returns for all stakeholders. Our Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are quoted on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE) and is exploring opportunities to dual list on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market and Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC
Jason Brewer,
Chief Executive Officer

Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi
Investor Relations

Email: jason@marulamining.com

Email: info@marulamining.com
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP,
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti		+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Broker
OvalX,
Tom Curran / Thomas Smith		 +44 (0) 20 7392 1568
Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren		 +44 (0)20 7138 3204
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.