The Board of Directors of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC) today decided to appoint Sean Brennan as Chief Executive Officer effective January 5th, 2023. He will be seconded by Christophe Nobileau, Deputy CEO, in charge of corporate affairs and John Bert, Managing Director, in charge of operations. This nomination is accompanied by an evolution in the governance of the Board of Directors which entrusts the chairmanship of the Board to Mr. Fabrice Larue, Mr. Frank Sagnier being appointed Vice-Chairman.

Sean, a British and Irish national, has held senior roles in the video game industry for over 35 years. More recently, over the last 14 years, as European Managing Director, Sean was responsible for all international publishing activities for ZeniMax Media Inc/Bethesda Softworks, acquired by Microsoft in 2020 for $7.5 billion. Sean has worked closely with their in-house development studios on many global hits such as the Fallout series, Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls Online, Doom, Dishonored, Wolfenstein and The Evil Within. He previously held senior positions at Virgin Interactive, Mirrorsoft (Mirror Group Newspapers) and the games division of British Telecom.

Sean Brennan succeeds Christophe Nobileau who will support him in his various missions. Sean Brennan's extensive experience in the games industry will be key to Focus Entertainment's continued transformation to achieve its strategic ambition. His mission will be to continue and accelerate the development of the group in order to move up to the value chain and deliver on the Group's most ambitious ever line-up of new games.

"I am thrilled to join Focus Entertainment as their CEO at a time when the fundamentals are in place, and to rely on the management team to accelerate the growth of the company with the active support of its largest shareholder Neology Holding, subsidiary of FLCP" shared Mr. Sean Brennan. "I'm especially excited to develop new, high-quality, owned IPs that will deliver a great gaming experience while creating value for the company

"We are very pleased to welcome Sean Brennan as our new CEO. I have known Sean personally for 25 years and am confident that his deep knowledge of the industry, his successful track record and his people leadership skills represent considerable assets in accelerating the growth of the group on a global scale. In my new role as Vice-Chairman, I will focus my efforts on helping Sean with the execution of the external growth strategy", shared Mr. Frank Sagnier.

Mr. Fabrice Larue comments: "I would like to express my gratitude to Frank Sagnier, who becomes Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the External Growth Strategy Committee, and whose international culture in the gaming industry is an asset for the achievement of our ambitious development plan.

Personally, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Sean Brennan and thank Christophe Nobileau for his significant commitment and his achievements as Chairman of the Management Board and then Chief Executive Officer, during which the group continued to transform and grew strongly. I know how much Christophe will continue to be involved in development and to accompany Sean, in order to continue the growth of the Group

Mr. Christophe Nobileau comments: "I am very grateful to Fabrice Larue and to the entire Board of Directors, for the trust granted to me over past years and which is renewed within my new functions. I am, with John Bert, very happy to welcome Sean, who shares the same vision and the same ambition as me and all of us, and with whom we will ensure the development of the Group with all the teams. Focus Entertainment continues to grow stronger and put means at the service of its ambition: welcome Sean!

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Evil West and A Plague Tale, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

