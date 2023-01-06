Regulatory News:

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (Paris:GET) carried more than 100,000 passenger vehicles between Folkestone (UK) and Coquelles (France) over the Christmas and New Year period. With a peak of almost 25,000 cars1 carried over the weekend from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 December, an increase of close to 20% compared to the same period the previous year, Le Shuttle had its best December weekend since 2019.

Once again, holiday makers chose the simple and low carbon2 route to get to their destinations and share Christmas with family and friends.

________________________ 1 24,742 exactly 2 A car journey by Shuttle emits 73 times less carbon emissions than by Ferry

