Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 December 2022, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.71% Residential Secure Income 0.41% Pershing Square Holdings 0.36% AVI Global Trust 0.33% UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.07% Total 1.88%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 December 2022, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 9.61% iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF 3.43% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029 3.36% US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043 2.83% SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF 2.36% US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045 1.87% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 1.75% Lyxor Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources ETF 1.52% US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044 1.49% UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024 1.47% Total 29.69%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com