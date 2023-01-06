Anzeige
Freitag, 06.01.2023
WKN: 885287 ISIN: GB0001738615 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.01.2023 | 12:00
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, January 6

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 December 2022, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.71%
Residential Secure Income0.41%
Pershing Square Holdings0.36%
AVI Global Trust0.33%
UIL Zero Div Pref 20240.07%
Total1.88%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 December 2022, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20249.61%
iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF3.43%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20293.36%
US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 20432.83%
SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF2.36%
US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 20451.87%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20261.75%
Lyxor Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources ETF1.52%
US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 20441.49%
UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 20241.47%
Total29.69%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2023 PR Newswire
