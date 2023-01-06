Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
London, January 6
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 December 2022, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.71%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.41%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.36%
|AVI Global Trust
|0.33%
|UIL Zero Div Pref 2024
|0.07%
|Total
|1.88%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 December 2022, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|9.61%
|iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF
|3.43%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029
|3.36%
|US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043
|2.83%
|SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF
|2.36%
|US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045
|1.87%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026
|1.75%
|Lyxor Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources ETF
|1.52%
|US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044
|1.49%
|UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024
|1.47%
|Total
|29.69%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com