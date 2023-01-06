Peristaltic Pumps Market worth $3.0 billion in 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type (Tube pumps or Hose pumps), Discharge capacity (Up to 30 psi, 30-50 psi, 50-100 psi, 100-200 psi and above 200 psi), End Use Application, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Forecast to 2027". The global Peristaltic pumps Market size is estimated to be USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%.





The main forces behind the growth of the peristaltic pump market are the expansions in the pharmaceutical production globally, increasing investments for water and wastewater facilities and stringent regulations on wastewater treatment. Raw material price fluctuations and the availability of low-cost alternatives are market restraints. Increasing demand for digital pumping solutions is a major opportunity in the peristaltic pump market. The biggest difficulties that challenges are product differentiation, customization demands and price sensitivity.

By type, Peristaltic tube pumps accounted for the largest share

The market for peristaltic pumps is small but expanding. Peristaltic pumps are a class of positive displacement pumps mainly used to pump different types of liquids. The liquid is controlled in an elastic tube or hose, which is fixed inside a circular pump. The key difference between the tube pumps and the hose pumps is that peristaltic hose pumps may run under higher pressure than peristaltic tube pumps because the former is reinforced, whereas the latter is not. The pumps can be further categorized by different materials used for tube pumps and hose pumps. The tube pumps serve a wider sector of end use industries and hence have a larger market share.

By discharge, Peristaltic tube pumps Up to 30 psi accounted for the largest market share

The Peristaltic pumps market has been segmented based on the discharge capacity. The market is segmented as Up to 30 psi, 30-50 psi, 50-100 psi, 100-200 psi and above 200 psi. The tube pumps generally operate at discharge capacity less than 100 psi. The hose pumps have a discharge capacity of more than 100 psi. Vending machines and dishwashers, and the pharmaceutical & medical industry use peristaltic tube pumps with discharge capacities of up to 30 psi. For high discharge capacity, the market is driven by the food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, mining, chemical processing, and pulp & paper industries. The pharmaceutical & medical end-use industry is the major driver of the demand for peristaltic pumps with a discharge capacity of up to 30 psi.

By End Use Industry, Pharmaceutical & medical segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

According to projections, the pharmaceutical & medical sector will be the biggest market for peristaltic pumps. During covid-19 and even in the post covid era, the increasing expansion in pharmaceutical productions globally is a major element promoting the growth of peristaltic pumps market. The other alternatives of these pumps cannot be used in the pharmaceutical sector because pharmaceuticals industry needs pumps that are extremely precise and accurate.

APAC is projected to account for the largest share of peristaltic pumps in 2021

The largest market for Peristaltic pumps is anticipated to be in APAC over the projected period. India, China, Japan, and Indonesia are the main contributors in the same. The growth is led by rapid increasing demand for peristaltic pumps from various industries, including pharmaceutical & medical, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage etc. The growth in pharmaceutical sector in India and China is a major reason for the increase in demand of the peristaltic pumps.

Market Players

Some of the key players in the global Peristaltic pump market are Watson-Marlow fluid technology group (UK), Verder Group (Netherlands), Prominent Group (Germany), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US), Flowrox (Finland) and others.

