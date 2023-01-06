Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: INDIACAST PARTNERS WITH AMAGI TO LAUNCH VIACOM18's FIRST FREE AD-SUPPORTED (FAST) STREAMING HINDI ENTERTAINMENT TV CHANNEL - 'DESI PLAY TV' IN HD, ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND MIDDLE EAST

~ Desi Play TV is now available on Sling in the US and Plex across the US, Canada and Middle East regions ~

NEW JERSEY, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that IndiaCast Media Distribution Pvt. Ltd., the multi-platform content asset monetization entity jointly owned by TV18 and Viacom18, has partnered with it to launch Desi Play TV, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel in HD on Sling in the US and Plex across the US, Canada, and Middle East regions. This is the first FAST channel from the network and will showcase some of the most popular, hand-picked Hindi shows with English subtitles from the Viacom18 content library.

The channel features iconic shows like, 'Uttaran', 'Na Aana Is Des Laado', 'Dev', 'Tu Aashiqui', 'Kitchen Champion', 'Mahakaali' along with a local USA-based food show - 'Dine With Colors'. Desi Play TV connects with the shared tastes of South Asian viewers, their values & culture with a variety of shows across genres like Drama, Cookery, Comedy, Lifestyle, Crime and Mythology. Aptly named as Desi Play TV, the channel aims to reach out to the desi audience worldwide, who can play premium quality content anytime, for free.

Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of Amagi, said, "At Amagi, we cherish every opportunity we can get to bring great content closer to its intended audience. Our partnership with IndiaCast in launching their first Free Ad-supported Streaming TV channel has been a gratifying experience for us. Gaining access to IndiaCast's rich content library on FAST will bring great cheer to the Indian diaspora in the USA."

Commenting on the launch, Govind Shahi, Executive VP & Head, IndiaCast International Business, said, "It's a huge step for us to launch the network's first FAST channel at a time of significant growth in this space, with viewers willing to experiment and adopt newer and convenient options of content consumption. We are extremely delighted to partner with Amagi for this launch. With more platform launches scheduled in the coming months, combined with our rich library of content on the channel, we are sure that Desi Play TV will be widely accepted by our South Asian viewers."

Sachin Gokhale, Senior VP & Business Head - Americas, UK, Europe & FAST, IndiaCast International Business, said, "With Desi Play TV, our South Asian viewers now get free access to their most-loved premium Hindi shows from the Viacom18 library on their favourite digital streaming platforms whenever, wherever, and on whatever device they want to watch them on and that too at no cost. We will continue to invest in and develop this novel product - programming the best of content, having more partnerships to make it more and more accessible to consumers and supporting the offering with relevant and targeted interest-based advertising campaigns."

Launched as a new channel brand under the network, Desi Play TV is aptly positioned as PricelessEntertainment attributing to the best of content available to watch for free on the channel. By partnering with Amagi, Desi Play TV will gain the full advantage of Amagi's best-in-class cloud technology services that include the broadcast-grade channel playout solution, Amagi CLOUDPORT, and the advanced dynamic server-side ad insertion solution, Amagi THUNDERSTORM. As the leading technology provider in the global FAST ecosystem, Amagi will also be able to generate high visibility for Desi Play TV.

Tune in to Desi Play TV to watch the best of Hindi Entertainment shows for Free, currently available on Sling and Plex. For more information about the channel visit www.desiplaytv.com.

About Desi Play TV:

Desi Play TV is the first FAST Hindi general entertainment channel from the Viacom18 stable. Get access to awe-inspiring Indian stories, award-winning, and hand-picked Hindi shows for FREE. Watch the best of Hindi TV serials like 'Naa Aana Iss Des Laado', 'Tu Aashiqui', 'Uttaran' and a lot more from the Viacom18 library. Desi Play TV is available on some of the leading entertainment platforms across North America and Middle East. To know more about the channel or where to watch Desi Play TV, visit www.desiplaytv.com.

About IndiaCast Media Distribution Pvt. Ltd.

'IndiaCast' is India's First multi-platform 'Content Asset Monetization' entity, jointly owned by TV18 & Viacom18. The company's mandate includes Domestic Distribution, Placement Services, International Channel Distribution, International Marketing & Advertising Sales, New Media (digital) distribution and Content Syndication for TV18, Viacom18 and A+E Networks|TV18. Internationally, IndiaCast has a portfolio of over 21 linear feeds (including COLORS, COLORS Rishtey, COLORS Cineplex, News18, MTV India International and various regional COLORS channels like COLORS Gujarati, Tamil etc) that are viewed in 130+ countries as linear services available across traditional & digital platforms. Given the rich content library consisting of diverse genres, IndiaCast also syndicates content across 110+ countries in over 35 languages (including Russian, Serbian, Bosnian, Albanian, Macedonian, Croatian, Kazakh, Swahili, Spanish, Dari, Pashto, Bahasa Indonesia, Turkish, Bahasa Melayu, Arabic, English among others) in which it is either subtitled or dubbed. To know more about IndiaCast, visit www.indiacast.com

About Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's fastest growing entertainment networks and a house of iconic brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of Network18, which owns 51%, and Viacom CBS (Paramount Global), with a 49% stake, Viacom18 defines entertainment in India by touching the lives of people through its properties on air, online, on ground, in shop and through cinema. Visit www.viacom18.com for more information.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

