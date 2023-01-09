Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Canada-based drone traffic management software platform, AirMatrix, announces its plan to expand its services into Italy and the United States. The announcement is part of their global expansion strategy into Europe and the Americas. According to the officials from Air Matrix, Miami will be the first destination in their US expansion, and Italy will be the first in the Europe expansion. The company also announces its new partnership with Dronus, as part of its expansion into Italy.

AirMatrix is developing software solutions in order to help cities to organize their drone flight paths and minimize disruption. This is to address the issue of urban airspaces becoming denser due to the rising number of drones in circulation. Air Matrix achieves this objective by producing millimeter-precise maps of an array of regions and cities. The platform then uses these maps in order to provide 3D route optimization for all drones. The software developed by AirMatrix is hardware agnostic, enabling the mapping process as effectively as possible and ensuring compatibility with all kinds of drones.

With its expansion into the United States and Europe, AirMatrix intends to provide a safe and hassle-free flight for drones across the regions. The Libra system of the platform is geared towards enabling cities to better manage their airspace and to make sure that all drone operations are completely safe. The software maps out each city with an unprecedented level of precision, before inputting this data into Libra. By using this system all the stakeholders in the process of airspace management can organize their drone pathways through 3D route optimization.

"Our mission is to make drones as common as there are cars on the road. In order to achieve that we have always been focused on becoming a BVLOS enabler which we believe is the key to accelerating urban aerial mobility in cities across the globe. After the successful implementation of our software across a number of cities in Canada, we're excited to be expanding our coverage to include regions of the US, Europe, and cities across the world. AirMatrix puts more control in the hands of local governments, which will ultimately help to reduce the issues that regularly result from an absence of drone traffic management," says Bashir Khan, Founder, and CEO of AirMatrix.

AirMatrix is a drone traffic management software platform, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and was established in 2016 by Bashir Khan. The firm specializes in Drone Delivery, Software, Machine Learning, Robotics, Automation, Autonomous Delivery, and Logistics. Air Matrix strives to keep city skies clear, safe, and under control with the world's most precise, autonomous drone roads.

