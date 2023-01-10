Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim has acquired Nicem srl (Nicem), a leader in grounded calcium carbonate in Northern Italy based near Bergamo, Italy. Calcium carbonate is a highly versatile, low-carbon raw material that is useful for a broad range of applications. Nicem's broad customer base spans industries from construction to plastic, rubber and paints. With this acquisition, Nicem's low-emission raw materials will accelerate the green formulation of Holcim's sustainable building solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet.
