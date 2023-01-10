Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires Nicem



10.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Calcium carbonate leader in Northern Italy

Low-carbon calcium carbonate advances Holcim's green formulation

Holcim has acquired Nicem srl (Nicem), a leader in grounded calcium carbonate in Northern Italy based near Bergamo, Italy. Calcium carbonate is a highly versatile, low-carbon raw material that is useful for a broad range of applications. Nicem's broad customer base spans industries from construction to plastic, rubber and paints. With this acquisition, Nicem's low-emission raw materials will accelerate the green formulation of Holcim's sustainable building solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet.



Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "Nicem complements our existing operations perfectly and allows us to further leverage our expertise in green formulation, opening a new source of alternative materials to decarbonize our ready-mix concrete. I look forward to welcoming the employees of Nicem to the Holcim family, whose valuable expertise will help us accelerate green growth."



The acquisition of Nicem advances Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" by further fueling growth with bolt-ons in aggregates and ready-mix concrete businesses. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. More information on Nicem srl is available on www.nicemsrl.it. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

