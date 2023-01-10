Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.01.2023
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
10.01.2023
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification and public disclosure of transaction

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification and public disclosure of transaction

PR Newswire

London, January 10

10 January 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that, Ben Goldsmith, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased on 10 January 2023 9,500 Ordinary Shares at a price of 88.5 pence per share, for an ISA on behalf of one of his children.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Goldsmith now holds interests in a total of 1,282,755 Ordinary Shares, representing in aggregate 1.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8733

