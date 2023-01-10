Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn closes financing agreement with Oberland Capital

Helsinn closes financing agreement with Oberland Capital

Funding secured to expand the portfolio of late- and commercial-stage oncology and rare disease products through in-licensing or acquisition

Dr Melanie Rolli recently appointed to lead and execute on Helsinn's strategy

Lugano, Switzerland, January 10, 2023 - Helsinn Group ("Helsinn"), a fully integrated, global biopharma company with a track record of over forty years of commercial execution and a strong focus in oncology and rare diseases, following the announcement of the newly appointed CEO, Dr Melanie Rolli, today announces a financing agreement with Oberland Capital Management LLC ("Oberland Capital").

Guided by its core values of respect, integrity and quality, Helsinn's strategy focuses on being the partner of choice as a commercial-stage enterprise with a strong focus in oncology and rare diseases, able to reach patients worldwide through its integrated CMC/manufacturing/supply and commercial platform complemented by scientific and technological expertise.

Riccardo Braglia, Executive Chairman of Helsinn, commented: "Helsinn has partnership agreements with over 40 long-standing partners worldwide in 190 countries, and is a partner of choice for the biotech and pharma sector due to its expertise and late-stage development and commercialization of oncology and rare disease products. With its strong position which supports the integrated CMC, manufacturing, supply and commercial platform complemented by scientific and technical expertise, Helsinn is positioned to get more products to patients worldwide."

Dr Melanie Rolli, recently appointed Chief Executive Officer at Helsinn, said: "I am pleased that we have secured this funding from Oberland Capital which will allow us toexpand the portfolio of late- and commercial-stage oncology and rare disease products. With an underlying stable business and this additional financial strength, we are well positioned to identify and partner with companies that share our focus on extending and improving the lives of people with cancer all over the world."

William Clifford, Partner at Oberland Capital added: "We are excited to partner with Helsinn and support its strategy of in-licensing or acquiring oncology and rare disease products that address unmet medical needs. Our flexible investment structure is designed to enable Helsinn to expand its robust commercial platform and to generate significant operating leverage."

About Oberland Capital

Oberland Capital is a private investment firm formed in 2013 with assets under management in excess of $3 billion, focused exclusively on investing in the global healthcare industry and specializing in flexible investment structures customized to meet the specific needs of its transaction partners. Oberland Capital's broad suite of financing solutions includes monetization of royalty streams, acquisition of future product revenues, creation of project-based financing structures, and investments in traditional debt and equity. With a combination of deep industry knowledge and extensive structured finance experience, the Oberland Capital team has a history of creating value for its transaction partners.

For more information, please visit www.oberlandcapital.com .

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a fully integrated global biopharma company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. It is focused on improving the lives of cancer patients all over the world with a leading position in cancer supportive care and a focus on cancer therapeutics and rare diseases.

Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company, that since 1976 has been focused on improving the lives of patients, guided by core values of respect, integrity and quality. Helsinn's unique business model enables it to in-license or acquire assets at a late stage of development. It has a commercial presence in 190 countries either directly, with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. and China, or via its network of long-standing trusted partners. Helsinn also has a fully integrated supply chain and product development through its subsidiary in Ireland, Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Helsinn plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, which is reinforced in the company's strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.

To learn more about Helsinn please visit www.helsinn.com

