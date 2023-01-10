SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, has entered an agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to offer clinicians and researchers new solutions to expand their testing and analytical capabilities. This includes incorporating proprietary Comprehensive Genomic Panel (CGP) sequencing tests such as MSK-ACCESS, which will be commercialized by SOPHiA GENETICS as the first comprehensive ctDNA liquid biopsy test powered by the SOPHiA DDMTM Platform. By combiningpredictive algorithms, the power of the global SOPHiA GENETICS network, and the clinical expertise of MSK in cancer genomics, experts hope to expand access to precision cancer analysis capabilities.

Together, SOPHiA GENETICS and MSK will collaborate to further develop MSK-ACCESS, ensuring the solution takes advantage of the sophisticated analytics of the SOPHiA DDMTM platform. The improved assay will be designed to align with the most recent guidelines and clinical trial data reflecting major actionable biomarkers.

"We've already had great collaboration in our discussions with MSK and we see opportunity for building new solutions together that will drive access to important data," said Jurgi Camblong, Cofounder and CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS. "By raising the bar for more effective collective intelligence, we can create a new gold standard for cancer care."

As part of this agreement, SOPHiA GENETICS intends to build a new clinico-genomic, cloud-native analytics platform that furthers the impact of MSK's extensive precision oncology data. This includes the use of advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze extensive multimodal data points to gain new insights. The goal of the new SOPHiA CarePathTM module, paired with MSK's CGP sequencing tests, is to help inform and improve cancer care globally.

"We're pleased to be collaborating with SOPHiA GENETICS to bring our advanced precision oncology tools to a more diverse, global population of people with cancer," said Kojo S. J. Elenitoba-Johnson, MD, Chair of the Department of Pathology and Lab Medicine at MSK. "We believe accelerating access to precision medicine, both in research and in patient care settings, can improve cancer care and yield a wealth of scientific data to advance our mission of reducing the burden of cancer worldwide."

More information will be discussed at the SOPHiA GENETICS presentation during the 41st annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10th, 2022.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn,Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and ExchangeCommission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005272/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Don Granese

Manager, Media Communications

media@sophiagenetics.com