Dienstag, 10.01.2023
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
PR Newswire
10.01.2023 | 17:00
Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 25 . Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

4th Quarter
2022


Full Year
2022







Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

110



387



747

2



5



767

12



33



777

6



24



787

22



31


Total

152



480








Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

5



25



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

14



50



CH-47 Chinook (New)

9



19



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

3



9



F-15 Models

3



12



F/A-18 Models

3



14



KC-46 Tanker

6



15



MH-139

-



4



P-8 Models

2



12



Commercial and Civil Satellites

2



4



Military Satellites

1



1



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)
Bernard Choi [email protected] (Communications)

SOURCE Boeing

© 2023 PR Newswire
