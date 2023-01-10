Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 25 . Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 4th Quarter

2022

Full Year

2022











Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 110



387



747 2



5



767 12



33



777 6



24



787 22



31

Total 152



480













Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 5



25



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 14



50



CH-47 Chinook (New) 9



19



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3



9



F-15 Models 3



12



F/A-18 Models 3



14



KC-46 Tanker 6



15



MH-139 -



4



P-8 Models 2



12



Commercial and Civil Satellites 2



4



Military Satellites 1



1



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

