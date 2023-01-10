Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 25 . Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
4th Quarter
Full Year
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
110
387
747
2
5
767
12
33
777
6
24
787
22
31
Total
152
480
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
5
25
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
14
50
CH-47 Chinook (New)
9
19
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
3
9
F-15 Models
3
12
F/A-18 Models
3
14
KC-46 Tanker
6
15
MH-139
-
4
P-8 Models
2
12
Commercial and Civil Satellites
2
4
Military Satellites
1
1
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
