Cleartronic, Inc. Reports 2022 Year-End Financial Results

Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic (the "Company"), stated, "We continue to demonstrate disciplined, consistent growth and profitability with the expansion and use of our ReadyOp platform. ReadyOp is used nationwide by federal, state, and local government agencies, universities, corporations, school districts, and other organizations. ReadyOp is now a mature, respected platform with a reputation for power and dependability, yet simple to learn and use. We plan to continue expanding our customer base with new businesses, governmental agencies, and other organizations."

Highlights of the Year End 2022 performance included an increase of 22% in revenue, whereas the Company's main product, ReadyOp, continues to be the primary source of revenue. The Company sees an increase in the number of new customers and growth in the use of ReadyOp by our current customers. In 2022, Management focused on strengthening its balance sheet, making excellent gains in increases in cash and assets while reducing debt during the past two years.

CLRI continues to show consecutive quarters and three years of continued profitability.

About Cleartronic, Inc. (OTCPINK:CLRI):

Cleartronic, Inc. (OTCPINK:CLRI), a diversified holding company, creates and acquires operating subsidiaries to manufacture and sell products, services, and integrated systems to governmental agencies, private and not-for-profit business enterprises, and the public. In addition to its ongoing projects, Cleartronic continues its endeavors in research and development of new and expanded projects to support its overall service components while operating and concentrating on its primary operating subsidiary ReadyOp Communications, Inc. - www.cleartronic.com & www.readyop.com.

