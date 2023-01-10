DJ UPDATE ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl UPDATE ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT 10-Jan-2023 / 19:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JML FINANCE (LUXEMBOURG) SARL

UPDATE ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

In accordance with the terms of the liquidity contract between JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl and Invest Securities, the following activity took place between 1st July 2022 and 31st December 2022:

-- Number of Buy transactions: 130

-- Number of Sell transactions: 166

-- Volume of bonds bought: 150 bonds of EUR1,000 each

-- Volume of bonds sold: 216 bonds of EUR1,000 eacch

-- Total value of Buy transactions: EUR147,154.38

-- Total value of Sell transactions: EUR211,129.07

As at 31st December 2022, the following resources were held on the liquidity account:

-- EUR152,671.54 in cash

-- 301 bonds of EUR1,000 each

10 January 2023

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Update on Liquidity Contract

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 6 Rue Dicks L-1417 Luxembourg Luxembourg E-mail: office@juliusmeinlliving.com Internet: www.juliusmeinlliving.com ISIN: XS2042981576 Euronext Ticker: JMLAA AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1532067 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1532067 10-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2023 13:34 ET (18:34 GMT)