San Francisco, Jan 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - More than 40 biotech clients are now taking advantage of Avance Clinical's GlobalReady program which delivers streamlined clinical development from early phase in Australia expanding to sites in North America for later phases. All with the one CRO and dedicated teams across both regions.Avance Clinical made the announcement at Biotech Showcase 2023 where the team is taking meetings via PartnershipOne. "Given this successful early adoption of GlobalReady we are expecting more than half of our biotech clients to join the program within the next six months, said Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen.GlobalReady biotech clients are primarily biotechs from the US and Asia, with an increasing number expected from Europe over the next few months.Avance Clinical is the leading Australian-based biotech CRO with US operations, which has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the past 3 years with the prestigious CRO Leadership Award.CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said: "These biotech clients are already benefiting from our expansion into North America and GlobalReady. The GlobalReady model is designed to extend biotechs' investments so they can achieve greater clinical development milestones with reduced spend, all with the assurance of FDA-accepted data. GlobalReady gives our biotech clients conducting their early phase studies in Australia and New Zealand a seamless journey into the US to continue their clinical development programs, retaining the same high-quality CRO, which reduces time and cost and delivers quality FDA-accepted data. In addition, the attractive 43.5% rebate on clinical spend in Australia, offers our clients the opportunity to utilize our North American operations expertise and team, whilst maintaining services in Australia to maximize their rebate potential. We often point to the fact that there are currently more than 280 Phase III global trials that have conducted their Phase I study in Australia, which again demonstrates Australian data acceptability with the FDA and other major regulatory authorities."This seamless GlobalReady journey is designed for success whereby biotechs can:- Take advantage of the Australian early-phase clinical trial landscape (No IND and 43.5% tax rebate)- Transition or expand into North America for later phases - without changing CROs (retain study knowledge and processes/team)- Seamlessly operationalize global dose-escalation and dose-expansion trials across the two regions- Harness significant speed and cost advantages- Be assured of quality data - transferable and readily acceptable by the FDA and other regulatory authorities"We have shown, with our high growth and industry-leading repeat business rates that our focus on gold standard technology paired with solution-orientated clinical experts is the mix our biotech clients need for clinical success," commented Yvonne Lungershausen.According to Frost & Sullivan as part of the independent analyst review of the company for the CRO Award: "Avance Clinical remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for delivering the overall best in the CRO industry. With its strong overall performance, Avance Clinical earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Award in the contract research organization industry."Find out more:- Learn about the Australian Advantage here https://www.avancecro.com/the-australian-advantage/- Learn about the GlobalReady model here https://www.avancecro.com/avance-clinical-north-america-operations/- For more information about the benefits of running your next study with Avance Clinical contact us: enquiries@avancecro.comAbout Avance ClinicalAvance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian and US CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia, New Zealand and the US for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs in their early phases of drug development that need fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services. https://www.avancecro.com/Frost & Sullivan AwardsAvance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past three years, has been providing CRO services in the region for more than 24 years.Pre-clinical through to Phase 1 and 2Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical services with their experienced ClinicReady team right through to Phase 1 and 2 clinical services leveraging significant Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes. With experience across more than 110 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA and EMA review.TechnologyAvance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold-standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, IBM Watson and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.Media Contact:Avance ClinicalKate Thompsonmedia@avancecro.comSource: Avance ClinicalCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.