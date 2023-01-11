Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927079 ISIN: US4523271090 Ticker-Symbol: ILU 
Tradegate
11.01.23
16:31 Uhr
184,86 Euro
+3,70
+2,04 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMINA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
183,76184,5616:31
183,62184,8616:31
ACCESSWIRE
11.01.2023 | 15:14
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Illumina Selected as One of America's Most JUST Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Illumina has been named one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC, for the fourth consecutive year. This year, Illumina ranked #28, out of 100-up from #32 last year, and are ranked #2 in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry.

Close to 1,000 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies were evaluated on key issues across the categories of employees, communities, the environment, customers, and shareholders.

At Illumina, we are deepening our impact on human health by serving as a champion for patients, our communities, our people, and the planet. Innovating at the intersection of biology, technology, and health, Illumina is advancing genomics for good to create a healthier, more sustainable, and more equitable future for all.

Learn more about Illumina's CSR program here.

Illumina, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734834/Illumina-Selected-as-One-of-Americas-Most-JUST-Companies

ILLUMINA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.