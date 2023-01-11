Tribaldata, which is helping the advertising industry get to Net Zero, has completed its seed round for 0,8M eur.

MADRID, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, the world is no longer making progress on the Sustainable Development Goals by the United Nations, and simultaneously, climate change is the largest, most pervasive threat to the natural environment and societies the world has ever experienced.

Advertising has been overlooked in this debate, whilst the unstoppable growth of spend in digital channels is resulting in rampant increase in energy consumption to feed the trillions of real-time bids that take place throughout the programmatic ecosystem, which generate huge eCO2 emissions, as much as 7.3% of the global gap to 2030 targets and increasing.

The global advertising industry responded by coming together last July around the Ad Net Zero program with the task of reducing emissions along the entire advertising value chain and charting the path to net zero emissions by 2030.

Supporting this effort, Tribaldata is helping media agencies, advertisers and publishers accelerate in getting to Net Zero, through a combination of services around unique consumer insight and data on consumers, direct campaign emission offsetting and access to usage of their platform. Last year the company also partnered with Xandr, a Microsoft Company that operated one of the largest global premium advertising marketplaces.

Tribaldata has recently completed its seed round, raising 0.8M€ to expand it services to the UK market, through a combination of equity finance with initial angel investors and institutional investors such as Garbi Capital, Chamberi Ventures, impact and industry invertors, and an oversubscribed crowdfunding campaign over European leader Crowdcube. This adds to the 250k eur Neotec subsidy received by Tribaldata early 2022 from Spanish public entity CDTI.

Erik Häggblom, CEO and co-founder, and former Dentsu Executive says: "After more than 2 years operating with our carbon footprint reduction model in Spain, we are excited to bring it even closer to the day-to-day operations of the market-players in the UK, providing our clients with a combination of advertising effectiveness and climate action in the biggest advertising market in Europe."

About Tribaldata

Tribaldata, a Spanish start-up founded in 2018, offers the advertising market effectiveness and carbon neutrality for its digital campaigns through advanced consumer data processing, audience building and carbon footprint compensation. www.tribaldata.com

