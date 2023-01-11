Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Initiatives to Curb Greenhouse Effect Boosting the Demand for Energy Efficient Motor Market. The Industry to Witness Revenue of More than USD 47 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton estimates that the energy efficient motor market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027. The sale of energy-efficient motors in the APAC region is expected to witness steady growth, driven by expenditure on infrastructure and industrial production growth. Many APAC countries, including China and India, are expected to develop and contribute to the energy-efficient motors market, with key infrastructure expansion in the industrial sector and building services during the forecast period. North America remains the third-largest energy-efficient motors market in 2021 owing to its strong process manufacturing firms and oil & gas industries.
Energy Efficient Motor Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 47.34 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 32.40 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
6.52 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segments
Efficiency, Application, End-Users, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key Countries
The US, Canada, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico
Key Leading Players
ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Regal Beloit Corporation, Siemens, WEG, Brook Crompton, Bharat Bijlee Limited, Havells India Limited, General Electric, Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Laxmi Hydraulics, NIDEC CORPORATION, Regal Beloit, Rockwell Automation, ebm-papst, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Kirloskar Electric Company
Page Number
229
High Adoption of Robotics and Automation to Boost the Market Growth
Robotics is one of the fastest-growing industries across the globe. Robotics is witnessing a surge in demand due to their high utility, efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. Various industries are looking at robotics and automation as an option to adopt to reduce the costs incurred by the company. For instance, robotics has a lot of scope in healthcare, agriculture, food preparation, manufacturing, and defense industries.
In the healthcare industry, development in robotics has the potential to ease the work of health professionals instead of taking over like it is usually assumed to be. Robots can be of great utility in therapy, surgery, attending patients, and rehabilitation and can make the treatment process relatively seamless for both the patient and the care/treatment giver. Now that the demand for robotics is rising in the healthcare industry, the demand for energy-efficient motors is anticipated to increase in the healthcare industry.
Agriculture is another sector known to slowly adopt different types and forms of robotics to carry out its operations. GPS enabled, and farmers are already using self-guided tractors and harvesters. A hike in demand for autonomous machines was observed that helped with operations such as weed removal, mowing, spraying, and pruning.
Vendor Insights
Major suppliers actively compete for a top place in the industry, with waves of rivalry from other local suppliers. It is expected that foreign players can develop inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. In addition, businesses with stronger technological and financial resources can produce new technologies that can make products competitive. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As.
Large companies like ABB, Siemens, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi, and others are all set to explore the global energy-efficient motor market. These businesses have a global presence in at least three major geographical areas: North America, APAC, and Europe. However, local vendors are selling goods at low prices with identical requirements. The general manufacturing industry relies on multiple countries to procure its raw materials to keep the COGS low and maintain a steady inflow devoid of supply chain disruptions. The situation further deteriorated post-COVID-19, with commercial flights shut and cross-border trade limited to essential commodities. The trade-related issues with China and the U.S. are further anticipated to worsen and impact the energy efficient motor market dynamics. The procurement model of manufacturing companies is thus expected to change to avoid the lack of access to international suppliers.
Key Vendors
- ABB
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions
- Regal Beloit Corporation
- Siemens
- WEG
- Brook Crompton
- Bharat Bijlee Limited
- Havells India Limited
- General Electric
- Toshiba International Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Laxmi Hydraulics
- NIDEC CORPORATION
- Regal Beloit
- Rockwell Automation
- ebm-papst
- Regal Rexnord Corporation
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Kirloskar Electric Company
Market Segmentation
Efficiency
- IE1
- IE2
- IE3
- IE4
Application
- Pumps
- Fans
- Compressors
- Others
End-Users
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Germany
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY EFFICIENCY
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 REPORT OVERVIEW
7.2 CHALLENGES IN TERMS OF ECONOMY
7.3 OPPORTUNITY & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS
7.4 SEGMENT ANALYSIS
7.5 REGIONAL ANALYSIS
7.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.2.1 RAW MATERIALS
8.2.2 MANUFACTURERS/ASSEMBLY
8.2.3 RETAILERS
8.2.4 END-USERS
8.3 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK
8.4 CHALLENGES IN TERMS OF ECONOMY
8.5 BARRIERS TO ADOPTION OF HIGHLY ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS & MOTOR SYSTEMS
8.5.1 ORGANIZATIONAL
8.5.2 ECONOMICAL
8.5.3 TECHNICAL
8.5.4 INERTIA
8.6 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
8.6.1 AT WHAT RATE WILL THE ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS MARKET GROW POST-2022?
8.6.2 WHAT ARE THE MAJOR FACTORS AFFECTING THE ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS MARKET?
8.6.3 HOW ARE ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS BETTER THAN REGULAR STANDARD MOTORS?
8.6.4 WHAT IS THE STATE OF THE ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS MARKET IN DIFFERENT REGIONS ACROSS THE GLOBE?
8.6.5 WHY ARE ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS SO EXPENSIVE?
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INCREASING ENERGY CONSUMPTION ACROSS INDUSTRIES
9.2 INITIATIVES BY INDUSTRIES TO CURB GREENHOUSE EFFECT
9.3 INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR IE4 MOTORS
9.4 GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO PROMOTE ENERGY EFFICIENCY
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RISE IN USE OF ROBOTICS & AUTOMATION
10.2 INCREASE IN ADOPTION OF ENERGY-EFFICIENT SOLUTIONS
10.3 INNOVATIONS & RAPID TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS
11 MARKET GROWTH RESTRAINTS
11.1 HIGH PRICING OF SUPER PREMIUM EFFICIENCY (IE4) MOTORS
11.2 LACK OF AWARENESS & MISUSE OF GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES
11.3 INCREASE IN COPPER PRICES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 BY EFFICIENCY
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 IE1
13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 IE2
13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 IE3
13.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.6 IE4
13.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 BY APPLICATION
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 PUMPS
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 FANS
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 COMPRESSORS
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 OTHERS
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 BY END-USERS
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 INDUSTRIAL
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 COMMERCIAL
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 RESIDENTIAL
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.6 TRANSPORTATION
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.7 OTHERS
15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
17 NORTH AMERICA
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 EFFICIENCY
17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 APPLICATION
17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 END-USERS
17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 KEY COUNTRIES
17.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 APAC
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 EFFICIENCY
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 APPLICATION
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 END-USERS
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.4 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.5 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 EUROPE
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 EFFICIENCY
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 APPLICATION
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 END-USERS
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.2 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.4 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 LATIN AMERICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 EFFICIENCY
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 APPLICATION
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 END-USERS
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 EFFICIENCY
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 APPLICATION
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 END-USERS
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 KEY COUNTRIES
21.6.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.2 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
23.1 ABB
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
23.2 CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
23.3 REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION
23.4 SIEMENS
23.5 WEG
24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
24.1 BROOK CROMPTON
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2 BHARAT BIJLEE
24.3 HAVELLS INDIA
24.4 GENERAL ELECTRIC
24.5 TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
24.6 MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
24.7 LAXMI HYDRAULICS
24.8 NIDEC CORPORATION
24.9 ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
24.10 EBM-PAPST
24.11 REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION
24.12 EMERSON ELECTRIC
24.13 KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY
25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.2 EFFICIENCY
26.3 IE1
26.3.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.4 IE2
26.4.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.5 IE3
26.5.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.6 IE4
26.6.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.7 APPLICATION
26.8 PUMPS
26.8.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.9 FANS
26.9.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.10 COMPRESSORS
26.10.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.11 OTHERS
26.11.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.12 END-USERS
26.13 INDUSTRIAL
26.13.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.14 COMMERCIAL
26.14.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.15 RESIDENTIAL
26.15.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.16 TRANSPORTATION
26.16.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.17 OTHERS
26.17.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.18 NORTH AMERICA
26.19 EFFICIENCY
26.19.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.20 APPLICATION
26.20.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.21 END-USERS
26.21.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.22 APAC
26.23 EFFICIENCY
26.23.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.24 APPLICATION
26.24.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.25 END-USERS
26.25.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.26 EUROPE
26.27 EFFICIENCY
26.27.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.28 APPLICATION
26.28.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.29 END-USERS
26.29.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.30 LATIN AMERICA
26.31 EFFICIENCY
26.31.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.32 APPLICATION
26.32.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.33 END-USERS
26.33.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.34 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
26.35 EFFICIENCY
26.35.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.36 APPLICATION
26.36.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.37 END-USERS
26.37.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
