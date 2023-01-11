Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
London, January 11
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)
The Company announces that, on 11 January 2023 it repurchased 10,000 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 95p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,373,678.
The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,373,678 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 1,239,900.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
11 January 2023
