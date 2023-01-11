Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Host Exhibit Booth at SHOT Show 2023

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced will be attending and hosting an exhibit booth at the upcoming SHOT Show 2023 from January 17 -20, 2023 at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV.

"Laser Photonics will be showcasing our state-of-the-art CleanTech Laser Blasting and MarkStar laser marking and engraving technologies at SHOT Show 2023," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "This will be our first time at this show and we look forward to the opportunity to show existing and potential customers the significant benefits of our technologies."

What: SHOTSHow 2023

When: January 17-20, 2023

Where: Booth 41164 at The Venetian Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting by Laser Photonics are eco-friendly, cost and time-efficient systems that for industrial cleaning, rust removal, paint removal and surface preparation when compared to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques. Laser cleaning removes paint, contaminants, rust and residues with a high-energy laser beam which leaves the substrate untouched.

MarkStarPro

The MarkStarPRO by Laser Photonics is the industry's first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and into the field. The MarkStarPRO is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and to continuously deliver flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

