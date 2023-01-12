Jaguar Health, Inc.: REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Hold Investor Webcast Thursday, January 12th at 10:30 AM EST to Highlight Unmet Medical Need of Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea and Jaguar's Mental Health Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative to Discover Novel

The webcast will include:

Commentary from leading breast cancer medical oncologist and hematologist Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP on the unmet need for a focused and biological approach to the management of cancer therapy-related diarrhea

A presentation by ethnobotanist, anthropologist, bestselling author and former National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Dr. Wade Davis about the history and traditional uses of psychoactive plants and their potential to treat unmet mental health needs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) issued a reminder today that the company will conduct an investor webcast tomorrow, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to highlight the high unmet need associated with cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD). The webcast will include highlights of recently recorded commentary from Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, a renowned breast cancer oncologist, on the unmet need for a focused and biological approach to the management of cancer therapy-related diarrhea.

Dr. Schwartzberg, a leading breast cancer medical oncologist and hematologist, serves as Chief of Medical Oncology and Hematology at the Renown Health-William N. Pennington Cancer Institute in Reno, Nevada and formerly served as Executive Director of the West Clinic in Memphis, Tennessee.

The webcast will also provide updates regarding the company's mental health Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI) to discover novel, therapeutic opportunities derived from psychoactive plants. Ethnobotanist, anthropologist, bestselling author and former National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Wade Davis, PhD, a Professor of Anthropology and the Leadership Chair in Cultures and Ecosystems at Risk at the University of British Columbia, will join the webcast to speak about the history and traditional uses of psychoactive plants and their potential to treat unmet mental health needs.

When: Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time

About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea

A significant proportion of patients undergoing cancer therapy experience diarrhea, and diarrhea has the potential to cause dehydration, potential infections, and non-adherence to treatment in this population. Novel "targeted cancer therapy" agents, such as epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), with or without cycle chemotherapy agents, may cause increased electrolyte and fluid content in the gut lumen, which results in passage of loose/watery stools (i.e., diarrhea). Diarrhea has been reported as one of the most common side effects of TKIs and may result in cancer therapy drug holidays or reductions from therapeutic dose, potentially impacting patient outcome. Diarrhea is also a common side effect of some approved CDK 4/6 inhibitors.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar Health will hold an investor webcast on January 12, 2023. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

