STRAX: Urbanista Phoenix Wins Two Awards at the Influential Tech Event CES 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC) STRAX subsidiary Urbanista, receives two awards at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the most influential tech event in the world. Urbanista Phoenix - the world's first true wireless, noise cancelling earphones powered by light - is awarded best of CES by technology magazines TWICE and MakeUseOf (MUO).

In August 2022, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand Urbanista launched the headphones Urbanista Phoenix together with the Swedish innovation company Exeger. In September 2022 Urbanista Phoenix received three awards as best in class at the IFA 2022 trade show, now the headphones win two additional awards at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The reputable technology magazines Twice and MUO awards Urbanista Phoenix as best in show.

"Urbanista Phoenix is a unique pair of headphones that has already received great reviews for its innovation and functionality. At CES 2023 tech event in Las Vegas, we are being recognized on the US scene, a huge market with great potential for our highly relevant and attractive lifestyle audio brand Urbanista. The brand is now listed in more than 10,000 stores in North America and we firmly believe that we can grow that footprint significantly in 2023 with both Phoenix and the entire Urbanista product range", says Tim Smart, President of STRAX US organization.

About Urbanista Phoenix

Urbanista Phoenix is the world's first true wireless, active noise cancelling earphones powered by light with Powerfoyle solar cell material. The earphones charging case has a seamlessly integrated Powerfoyle solar cell, which can convert all forms of light, indoor or outdoor into clean device-powering energy, removing the need for cables or cords.

Phoenix's battery reserve offers an impressive 34 hours of playtime that guarantees you never run out of charge - even in low light conditions. The earphones also feature advanced hybrid active noise cancelling technology and noise reducing microphones that filter out ambient sounds so that you can enjoy music and crystal-clear calls without distractions, even in crowded spaces. Phoenix offers users their first-ever truly wireless earphone experience powered by light.

About Urbanista

Urbanista was born in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden out of love for cities and urban life. Our products are rooted in Scandinavian design tradition and inspired by music, arts, fashion and urban culture. We believe that lifestyle audio products should not only sound great, but also look good. Today, our products are available in over 90 countries, and sold in 30,000 stores worldwide.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.

Own brands are Urbanista, Clckr, Planet Buddies and RichmondFinch. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

