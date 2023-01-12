DJ TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6

Limassol, Cyprus - [30] December 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that Mr Sergey Arsenyev, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The change has effect today.

There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

