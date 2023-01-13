Anzeige
WKN: A2PJCH ISIN: US42207L1061 
13.01.2023
TCS Group Holding PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS): Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director 13-Jan-2023 / 21:19 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director . Correct news added below Limassol, Cyprus - 12 January 2023. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, announces that Mr. Sergey Arsenyev, an independent non-executive director of the Group, has joined the Board of HeadHunter Group PLC as a non-executive director, with effect from 10, January, 2023.

Other than the directorships highlighted above, there are no matters requiring disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For enquiries:

IR Department

ir@tinkoff-group.com

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2023 13:19 ET (18:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
