Entergy Corporation: Entergy Helps Community Partners Protect the Environment Through $1M in Grants

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Entergy is helping 19 local community partners protect the environment by contributing $1 million in shareholder-funded grants through the company's Environmental Initiatives Fund. These grants mark the 22nd consecutive year that Entergy has earmarked this significant amount of funds to support the important work of local environmental programs.

"We're pleased to continue partnering with our communities for this 22nd year to help reduce environmental risks and seize opportunities for the benefit of everyone," said John Weiss, Entergy's vice president of sustainability and environmental policy. "These environmental projects help support Entergy's vision to create long-term, sustainable value that benefits all our stakeholders. Together, through these strategic environmental partnerships, we're supporting all our stakeholders and building stronger and cleaner communities."

Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund identifies environmentally beneficial projects or programs that help better the environment by reducing emissions, protecting natural resources and restoring wetlands and forests. The fund also focuses on educating Entergy customers, employees, communities and owners on the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.

The 2022 Environmental Initiatives Fund recipients include:

Ducks Unlimited was awarded $95,000 for wetland restoration and enhancement activities for whooping crane habitat in the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermillion Parish, Louisiana.

Feed the Second Line was awarded $80,000 to help install emissions-free solar panels on rooftops of New Orleans restaurants to create a sustainable microgrid and establish community hubs for disaster recovery efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes and prolonged power outages.

The Nature Conservancy in Arkansas was granted $50,000 to restore and improve wildlife habitat in Arkansas rivers by removing, replacing or remediating five old low water barriers in the Saline River watershed, Upper Little Red River, and Cave Creek, a tributary of the Buffalo River.

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality received $16,000 for the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting at its Central Regional Lab in Pearl, Mississippi.

Big Thicket Biosphere Reserve received $14,500 to create and improve monarch butterfly habitat with four gardens in Nederland/Port Arthur, Kountze, Beaumont and Saratoga, Texas.

View the complete list of 2022 EIF grant recipients here.

Since 2001, nearly $42 million of Entergy shareholder contributions have been invested in environmentally beneficial projects and programs through the Environmental Initiatives Fund. The EIF also contributes to Entergy's leadership role as an advocate for and contributor to solutions to our most critical environmental challenges, consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn how Entergy's operations contribute to the achievement of these global goals here.

