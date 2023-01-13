AIM and Media Release

13 January 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from FIL Limited and FIL Investments International (together, FIL) that, as at 11 January 2023, FIL had decreased its voting power in Base Resources to 87,809,331 ordinary shares, representing 7.45% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL's interest in 87,809,331 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Nature of FIL's interest Holder of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares Investment Discretion / Voting Power FIL Investments International Brown Brothers Harriman and Co 2,422,308 JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C) 85,387,023

The decrease in FIL's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the disposal of ordinary shares during the period from 21 December 2022 to 11 January 2023.

During this period, FIL disposed 13,454,279 shares for an average price of A$0.231 per share. FIL did not acquire any shares during this period.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

