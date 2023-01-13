LA Kings Blake Bolden Honored by YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles With 2023 Human Dignity Award at 52nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Brotherhood Breakfast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / AEG:

On January 12, LA Kings Scout and former Pro Hockey Player, Blake Bolden was honored by the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles with the 2023 Human Dignity Award. Bolden received the award from YMCA's Board of Directors member, Chelsea Crowder-Luke, Vice President at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, at the 52nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Brotherhood Breakfast which was presented by YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and AEG's LA Kings.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award honors individuals who reflect the civil rights leader's principles and ideals in both philosophy and action. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate leadership, compassion, and support to those who are disadvantaged and has made a significant impact on improving the quality of life for them, their families, and their communities.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the YMCA and receive the Human Dignity Award," said Bolden. "Martin Luther King, Jr championed equality for all, and I am proud to be a part of an organization that has allowed me to stay true to my convictions and harness the power of sports to unite and uplift the community."

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brotherhood Breakfast began in 1971 and promotes Dr. King's legacy and vision of a just and inclusive world for all. This year's event featured remarks from keynote speaker California's Secretary of State, Shirley N. Weber. Additionally, Nichol Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation was awarded the YMCA's Brotherhood Award, which is given to an individual who provides opportunities to people regardless of race, religion, sex, economic status and serves as a tireless model of community service and social justice.

The annual YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles' Martin Luther King, Jr. Brotherhood Breakfast recognizes individuals whose ongoing work strengthens and honors Dr. King's lifelong commitment to equality, social justice and community service. To learn more about the YMCA's 52nd MLK Brotherhood Breakfast, please click here.

