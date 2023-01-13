Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Irre Zahl: Das 10-Billionen-Dollar-Problem! – Der Profiteur!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C67T ISIN: IT0005466963 Ticker-Symbol: X7Q 
Frankfurt
12.01.23
09:15 Uhr
5,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACING FORCE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACING FORCE SPA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
13.01.2023 | 17:23
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RACING FORCE S.P.A: Racing Force: notice of change in share capital

Ronco Scrivia (GE), January 13th, 2023 - Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group, a world leader in motorsport safety systems (RFG), announces the new composition of the Company's share capital, following the closing of an accelerated bookbuilding transaction implemented through the execution of the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors on January 11th 2023, referred to in previous press releases of January 11th, 2023.

The subscription price was fixed at EUR 5.15 per share, of which EUR 5.05 as share premium.

As a result of the placement of 1,941,748 new ordinary shares of the Company, having the same characteristics as the outstanding shares, for a total consideration of 10,000,002 euros, RFG's new subscribed and paid-up share capital is equal to o 2,569,919.80 euros and is represented by 25,699,198 ordinary shares.

The certificate of capital increase pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code and the updated bylaws were filed with the Genoa Companies Register today.

Current share capitalPrevious share capital
# Shares# Shares
Total2.569.919,8025.699.1982.375.74523.757.450
Of which
Ordinary Shares
(with regular entitlement,
ISIN code EN 0005466963 )		2.569.919,8025.699.1982.375.74523.757.450

RFG's share capital is currently made up of ordinary shares only.

The Company reports that from the latest information in its possession, as displayed on the Company's website www.racingforce.com in the " Investor-Relations/Shareholders' Information" section, Racing Force's shareholding structure is as follows:

ShareholderNumber of shares% of share capital
SAYE S.p.A.13.544.39552,7%
GMP Investments Holding Limited1.283.8705,0%
Market10.870.93342,3%
TOTAL25.699.198100%
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l3BvksloaWmdl25yastma2RqaZdmmZWUlpWdmWiaY5bImJqSyWhka8ieZnBplWlt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78047-cs-eng-rfg-change-in-share-capital.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
RACING FORCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.