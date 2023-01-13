DJ Tearlach Expand Canadian Lithium Footprint

Tearlach Resources Limited Tearlach Expand Canadian Lithium Footprint 13-Jan-2023 / 18:25 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vancouver, British Columbia | January 13, 2023 https://youtu.be/vCNQP5Nke1I Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) ("Tearlach" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in the claims groups within the CV lithium trend in Quebec (the "Shelby Properties")

-- The Shelby Properties are adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s (TSXV: PMET) ("PMET") CorvetteLithium Property located in the James Bay Region of Quebec (the "Corvette Property") and Winsome Resources Ltd.'s(ASX: WR1) ("Winsome") Cancet discovery drill hole (the "Cancet Property").

-- The Shelby Properties also cover approximately 11,226 hectares. The region has gravel highway access andan airport at the power generating station at La Grande Quatre. (Figure 1).

"These strategic acquisitions in Quebec add to our growing portfolio of high potential lithium properties in one of most prolific lithium jurisdictions in Canada. The "Shelby Project" properties, located adjacent to PMET's Corvette deposit and Winsome's Cancet discovery, are just another example of our ability to acquire potential company builder properties through a highly experienced team and access to our unique pipeline. We look forward to boots-on-the-ground execution in the very near future." commented CEO Morgan Lekstrom.

CEO Morgan Lekstrom further commented, "The Corvette Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by PMET in 2017. PMET's best drill intercept to date of 1.65% Li2O over 159.7 metres including 4.12% Li2O over 9.0 metres as reported in their press release dated August 31, 2022, supports Tearlach's acquisition strategy and overall thesis in building a leading lithium company."

Figure 1: Tearlach's Quebec properties overview map "The Shelby Project"

The "Shelby Project" consists of six properties: Patriot West (2 claim blocks), Patriot North, Patriot North Spodumene, Patriot North East, Patriot East and Patriot South. The Shelby Properties are within the La Grande Greenstone Belt along the La Grande and Opinaca Subprovince boundaries.

All properties are underexplored and have been acquired on very favourable terms by our highly experienced team with access to a unique pipeline of projects through fostered business relationships.

#1) The Patriot South Property (the "PSL")

The PSL comprises 28 claims totalling 1,446 hectares of lithium potential claims in close proximity to several other significant lithium showings. The Property is located: south east of the Corvette Property and south west of Winsome's Adina Lithium Project

According to Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources Naturelles (the "MERN"), the property may contain spodumene pegmatites in the Suite granitique du Vieux Comptoir rock unit.

#2) The Patriot North Property (the "PNL")

The PNL comprising 20 claims totalling 1,023 Hectares of lithium potential claims, directly adjacent to the Corvette Property, which hosts significant mineral potential over multiple deposit types. The Corvette Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by PMET in 2017. PMET's best drill intercept to date of 1.65% Li2O over 159.7 metres including 4.12% Li2O over 9.0 metres as reported in their press release dated August 31, 2022.

#3) The Patriot East Property (the "PEL")

The PEL comprising 36 claims totalling 1,887 hectares, is located east of the Corvette Property.

Patriot East Property has two pegmatite outcrops of which one is hosted in biotite magnetite tonalite and the other is hosted by hornblende diorite according to Quebec's Sigeom website.

#4) Patriot North East Property (the "PNEL")

The PNEL comprising 44 claims totalling 2,224 hectares, is located northeast of the Corvette Property and is adjacent to Midland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: MD) and Redevances Noranda Inc.

The Patriot North East Property consists of foliated medium-grained biotite magnetite with white to pink pegmatite dykes identified in 12 outcrops according to Quebec's Sigeom website.

#5) The Patriot North Spodumene Property (the "PNSL")

The PNSL comprising 30 claims totalling 1,530 hectares, is located northeast of the Corvette Property. The PNSL is located directly adjacent to SOQUEM Inc.

The Patriot North Spodumene property consists of foliated fine-grained biotite magnetite tonalite with white to pink pegmatite dykes identified in seven outcrops according to Quebec's Sigeom website. No spodumene or lithium mineralization has been identified on the property yet.

According to Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources Naturelles (the "MERN"), the property may contain spodumene pegmatites in the Suite granitique du Vieux Comptoir rock unit.

#6) The Patriot West Property (the "PWL")

The PWL comprising two claim blocks with 60 claims totalling 3124 hectares, is located adjacent and near adjacent to Winsome's Cancet Property.

The Patriot West claim block south of Cancet consists of foliated biotite-magnetite tonalite with four outcrops of pink to white pegmatite veins according to Quebec's Sigeom website.

The Region

The James Bay Region of Quebec hosts existing lithium deposits, as well as new discoveries such as the Corvette Property and Winsome's Adina Lithium Project.

-- James Bay Lithium Deposit - Proven & Probable Reserve 37.2Mt at 1.3% Li2O (Alkem Limited press releasedated Dec. 21, 2021)

-- Rose Deposit - Probable Reserve - 26.3 Mt at 0.87% Li2O & 138 ppm Ta2O5 (Critical Elements LithiumCorporation press release dated June 13, 2022)

-- Whabouchi Deposit - Proven & Probable Reserve - 27.9Mt at 1.33% Li2O (Nemaska Lithium Inc, NI 43-101Technical Report dated May 31, 2019)

-- Moblan Deposit- Proven & Probable Reserve - 10.7Mt at 1.40% Li2O (Sayona Mining Limited, dated Aug. 24,2019)

The Qualified Person has not verified the regional reserve estimates listed in this press release. The QP has mentioned the regional lithium reserves as an indication of the potential of lithium mineralization in the region. Regional reserves does not necessarily indicate lithium mineralization on Tearlach's Shelby Properties. Key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the reserves are given by the companies in the sources. The regional reserves are the most current reserves publicly disclosed on the properties to the best of the QP's knowledge.

Recent drilling by Winsome has highlighted more than 160 metres of pegmatite collectively intercepted in drilling below the recently discovered Jamar outcrop at Adina (see Winsome press release dated October 28, 2022). In addition, most recent assays from the Jamar outcrop have yielded exceptional grades of up to 4.89% Li2O (see Winsome press release dated October 28, 2022). Winsome has made a very important discovery in their recent drilling program at Adina, highlighting the potential for another significant lithium deposit in Quebec. The James Bay region of Quebec is an exciting emerging lithium district.

The Transaction

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Tearlach may acquire a 100% interest in each of the 6 properties from arm's length vendors by making cash payments, issuing common shares in the capital of Tearlach ("Common Shares") with milestone bonuses. An initial 300,000 shares will be paid to the vendor as a one-time payment in addition to the payments listed below per property:

Cash Value of shares to be Issued Milestone Payments USD USD USD Upon signing the Option Agreement 545,454,54 545,454,54 - 1st Year Anniversary 545,454,54 545,454,54 - 2nd Year Anniversary 545,454,54 545,454,54 - 3rd Year Anniversary 545,454,54 545,454,54 - Upon successful drilling result of 10 meters - - 2,000,000 of 1% or greater Li2O over a 6 year period

The vendors will retain a 3% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Properties with a one-half of a percentage point buyback for USD1 million.

The transactions contemplated by the Option Agreement, including the issuance of Common Shares thereunder, are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any Common Shares issued under the Option Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Qualified Person

Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Tearlach Resources and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway has worked on numerous pegmatites over the years including: Case Lake, Gullwing-Tot Lakes, Separation Rapids, Georgia Lake and Seymour Lake pegmatites. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites.

About Tearlach

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2023 12:25 ET (17:25 GMT)