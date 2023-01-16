Anzeige
ONWARD Medical: ONWARD Announces Participation at Upcoming Events

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and BOSTON, MA USA, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced that management will participate in the following events in the upcoming weeks:

  • DegroofPetercam Healthcare Conference
    January 26, 2023
    Brussels, Belgium
    Dave Marver, CEO, will participate in 1:1 meetings.
  • TechShare by Euronext (https://www.euronext.com/en/raise-capital/pre-ipo-programmes/techshare)
    (https://www.euronext.com/en/raise-capital/pre-ipo-programmes/techshare)    January 27, 2023
    Rotterdam, Netherlands
    Dave Marver will deliver the keynote address at the annual IPO educational program organized by Euronext.
  • Sachs 4th Annual European HealthTech CEO Forum (https://www.sachsforum.com/4ehtf-about.html)
    (https://www.sachsforum.com/4ehtf-about.html)    February 28, 2023
    Zurich, Switzerland
    Dave Marver will participate in the panel discussion, "NextGen Medtech & Devices".
  • BioCapital Europe (https://www.biocapitaleurope.com/)
    (https://www.biocapitaleurope.com/)    March 9, 2023
    Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Dave Marver will give a company presentation.
  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
    March 13-15, 2023
    Virtual event
    Dave Marver or Lara Smith Weber, CFO, will give a company presentation.
  • VFB Happening (Flemish Federation of Investors)
    March 25, 2023
    Ghent, Belgium
    Dave Marver will give a company presentation.

Information on upcoming conferences is available in the Investor section of the ONWARD website at https://ir.onwd.com/news-events.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injuries. ONWARD's work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD's ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARC-IM) or external (ARC-EX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life.

ONWARD has received five Breakthrough Device Designations from the U.S. FDA encompassing both ARC-IM and ARC-EX. ARC-EX is an external, non-invasive platform consisting of a wearable stimulator and wireless programmer. Positive top-line data were reported in September 2022 from the company's first pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability of transcutaneous ARC Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The company is now preparing marketing approval submissions for the U.S. and Europe. ARC-IM consists of an implantable pulse generator and lead placed near the spinal cord. The company completed its first-in-human use of the ARC-IM neurostimulator in May 2022.

ONWARD is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains a Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, and has a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. The company has an academic partnership with .NeuroRestore, a collaboration between the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. To access our 2023 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com.

For Company Enquiries:
info@onwd.com

For Media Enquiries:
MC Services AG
US: Laurie Doyle, P: +1 339 832 0752
Europe: Dr. Johanna Kobler, Katja Arnold, Kaja Skorka, P: +49 89 210 228 0
media@onwd.com

For Investor Enquiries:
investors@onwd.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition, and technology, can cause actual events, performance, or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
