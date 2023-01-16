Anzeige
Montag, 16.01.2023
Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / On December 6, 2022, Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announced its intention to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ("Q1 Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will receive their dividends in US dollars ("USD"), unless an election to receive dividends in pounds sterling ("GBP") is completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Q1 Dividend, was January 6, 2023, and was communicated to shareholders on December 6, 2022.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Q1 Dividend in GBP. The GBP dividend per share figure has been rounded down to the nearest pence:

Dividend declared in USD

Exchange rate (GBP/USD)

Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in GBP

$0.75 per share

1.21740

£0.61 per share

The Q1 Dividend will be paid on February 3, 2023, to shareholders who were on the register as at 8:00pm (ET) on December 16, 2022.

Inquiries:

Kate McCormick, Company SecretaryTel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and CommunicationsMobile: +1 224 285 2410

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735348/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Dividend-Currency-Exchange-Rate

