Equippd executed a smart home setup that yearly saves 10.7 tonnes of CO2e emissions in the property.

By upgrading the lamps throughout the Holland Park property, through programming enhancements using the Lutron lighting control system, Equippd saved their ultra-high net worth clients over £19,000 per year on electricity costs. This is equivalent to reducing 10.7 tonnes of CO2e emissions, or eliminating 497,433 kettle boils per year.

The 7-bedroom mansion; currently valued at £27 million, now benefits from nearly £20k in annual lighting cost savings based on estimations calculated at 75% property usage for up to 10 hrs per day, based on current energy-capped rates. These energy efficiencies were achieved through a smart home setup that focused on lighting. Through two core areas lighting upgrades and lighting automation Equippd created a more sustainable smart home setup at the Kensington location.

Lighting upgrades

The initial smart home services focused on upgrading all the lamps in the property from incandescent to LED and replacing any energy-inefficient modules drivers with modern high-efficiency variants. This phased out old and non-eco-friendly hardware with more sustainable versions without losing any performance. Equippd also reduced the top-end of lighting loads from 100% to 70% with little to no reduction in perceived light output for further savings.

Lighting automation

Also, according to a 1999 report from the Heschong Mahone Group for the California Energy Commission, lighting energy savings of 60% can be achieved by combining dimming and occupancy sensing in a residence. So, Equippd set the lighting occupancy and vacancy controls to automatically turn off the lights when not in use. Then they scheduled the external lighting against an astrological clock so the lights are never on during daylight hours. Finally, the team made custom programming tweaks to optimise consumption further when the homeowners are away on holiday.

Equippd is dedicated to sustainability with each smart home setup we design. "We're focused on maintaining an ultra-prime aesthetic for our clients that doesn't sacrifice energy efficiency," said Matthew McCourt, Equippd Co-Founder. "We think every smart home installation should have sustainability baked in and that's the approach we take to every project under our direction."

"For this challenge," he continues, "we chose Lutron technology for their established pedigree in the energy-saving space." Lutron has been supporting consumers in the efficient manipulation of light since the 1950s. Their dimmers and sensors can help homeowners save against their energy consumption where lighting accounts for around 10% of the average monthly bill.

Kiana Pourrahimi, UK Sales Director for Residential Products at Lutron, said "Lutron was founded in 1961 on the principles of saving energy when our founder, Joel Spira, invented the electronic dimmer. We have come a long way since then, and with our patented innovations in lighting control, we can smoothly dim all general light sources and specialist lighting.

"Thanks to our smart home technology," she continues, "Lutron-approved installers such as Equippd can easily optimise the energy performance of an installation remotely without disrupting the homeowners. Saving energy through various lighting and blinds control strategies and providing the perfect light will remain at the core of what Lutron does."

About Equippd

Founded by two brothers; Matthew and Charlie McCourt, Equippd is a market leader in a fast-growing industry. They're on a mission to inspire, innovate and improve people's lives by redefining what it means to live a technologically-connected life. Springing from a solid foundation of professional sound, lighting and music production; for nearly a decade, Equippd has supported architects, homeowners, contractors and designers to weave smart home services into their properties in sustainable and surprising ways. Leading the way with eco-friendly smart home setup for ultra-prime residential and new build properties; Equippd is a socially-conscious company that maintains a strong focus on planet-first technology that adheres to its exacting standards of quality and aesthetic value while making homes more efficient, cost-saving and easy-to-use.

