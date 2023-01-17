AP Care offers public improved access and savings on private dental care

NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK dentists are joining a new membership scheme to offer the public considerable savings of up to 20% on private treatment amidst Britain's NHS dentist shortage and ongoing cost of living crisis.

Dr Jeevan Boyal whose mission is to improve access to private health care after his mother's untimely death has launched a web app, AP Care, (Affordable Private) which allows anyone to become a member and save 20% on the cost of private dental treatment.

With nearly half of dentists severing their ties with the NHS due to a desperate lack of funding and three quarters planning to reduce their NHS services, millions are struggling to access care.

AP Care allows anyone to book private dental care for both cosmetic and essential procedures at a discount with potential savings ranging from £50 on a single tooth extraction to hundreds of pounds of savings on Invisalign or implants.

Unlike other schemes which may take the regular price of treatment and spread across 12 months, AP Care provides a 20% uncapped discount on routine and emergency appointments as well as fillings and extractions which all registered dentists offer. Dentists may then choose to offer additional discounted treatments.

Dentist Jeevan Boyal, Director of AP Care, said "The lack of funding for NHS dentistry has led to a huge number of dentists leaving the system resulting in desperate patients performing DIY surgeries on themselves at home."

"An incorrectly pulled tooth or a tooth that has been left too long without treatment can lead to a serious life-threatening infection so it's essential that patients are able to access the treatment they need in a timely fashion.

"Clearly something had to be done. That's why I decided launch AP Care. We currently have 10 clinicians taking part at launch in Nottingham and Derby. We hope to rapidly grow across the country based on demand"

"AP stands for affordable private, and by making private dental care more affordable we are hoping to ease some of the pressure on the NHS and improve health outcomes."

AP Care offers patients up to 20% off the cost of private dental care with no cap on the discount amount.

First year membership free with code "Welcome"

