Underwater Acoustic Communication Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 7.38 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 12.82% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Underwater Acoustic Communication Market" By Interface Platform (Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem), By Application (Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording), By End User (Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Scientific Research & Development), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market size was valued at USD 2.49 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.82% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Overview

One way to transmit and receive signals underwater is through underwater acoustic communication. Hydrophones are commonly employed for underwater communication because sound propagation, multipath propagation, and signal attenuation are the main elements that affect them. The military & defense sector, maritime, the oil & gas business, as well as applications in oceanography, all use the communication mechanism.

Some of the key reasons propelling the market include the increasing use of underwater acoustic communication for exploration and security & surveillance by different end-users. Due to the rise in national security concerns, nations like the USA and Canada are increasingly adopting underwater acoustic communication devices for military and security purposes in unmanned underwater vehicles. It is projected that ongoing R&D to find solutions for underwater communication's challenges will propel the market.

Another market-driving factor is the rise in environmental awareness and the appreciably increased efforts made to protect and preserve the environment. These acoustic sensors are also used to measure the water's amount of pollution. They are also employed in weather forecasting and water quality monitoring. It is projected that these elements would propel the industry and serve as its main drivers.

Key Players

The "Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Teledyne Technologies, Thales Group, Sonardyne International, Ultra Electronics, Aquatec Group, Tritech International, Hydroacoustic, Evologics, Nortek, and DSPComm.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market into Interface Platform, Application, End User, and Geography.

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, by Interface Platform

Sensor Interface



Acoustic Modem



Others

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, by Application

Environmental Monitoring



Pollution Monitoring



Climate Recording



Hydrography



Oceanography



Others

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, by End User

Oil & Gas



Military & Defense



Scientific Research & Development



Marine

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

