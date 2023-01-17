HSARx Achieves LegitScript Certification, Further Boosting Scope and Credibility

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / HSARx - offering traditional pharmacy benefit management savings directly to healthcare consumers - announced today that it has earned its LegitScript certification.

LegitScript is a leading third-party certification authority serving healthcare sectors and well beyond. A LegitScript certification is a green light for search engines, e-commerce platforms, credit card companies and regulatory authorities, ensuring a business has been vetted, verified and is legitimate.

HSARx is available to all consumers and can equate to significant savings compared to existing competitors, with no coupons or gimmicks needed. With HSARx, consumers may use pre-tax HSA dollars or a personal debit or credit card to pay for their prescriptions, all while saving 40 to 80% on all levels of medications. By integrating directly into a consumer's HSA account or debit/credit card, HSARx offers the consumer all the benefits and cost savings that have been traditionally only available to large health insurance companies.

"Following a stringent verification process - ultimately designed to protect and instill confidence in consumers - we are incredibly proud to now be LegitScript certified," said Dennis Sponer, CEO of HSARx. "As we strengthen our momentum and partnerships here in 2023, we know this will be a valuable asset."

The LegitScript certification builds on HSARx's recent collaborations with insurance general agencies Paragon Partners, Arizona Benefit Plans, Inc. and National Group Marketing. Additionally, the company announced its alignment with Pills2Me as well as Execullence to boost strategic services and growth nationwide.

Approximately $75 billion in health care dollars fall under the management of HSAs. Growth in the sector is increasing at a rate of 19% per year. Approximately 13% of Americans lost their prescription drug coverage from their health insurer in 2020 and 28% of Americans take at least one prescription that is not covered by their health insurance.

For more information on HSARx, visit www.HSARx.com or call 888-472-7912.

About HSARx

With better consumer savings and being easier to use, HSARx has developed a revolutionary new product previously unseen in the healthcare marketplace. Launched in 2022, HSARx enables consumers to pay for and obtain discounts on prescription medications while automatically billing their health savings account or credit/debit account without an HSA account. This program saves individuals up to 80% on their out-of-pocket drug spending, providing access to discounts traditionally only available to large insurance companies. For more information, visit the company's website at www.HSARx.com.

