DJ Hardman & Co Research on Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Understanding the significance of 230MeV

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Understanding the significance of 230MeV 17-Jan-2023 / 15:10 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Advanced Oncotherapy:

Understanding the significance of 230MeV

AVO's goal is to deliver an affordable and novel PT system, called LIGHT, based on state-of-the-art technology, developed originally at the world-renowned CERN. The complex assembly of the first LIGHT accelerator in Daresbury (UK) has been completed and demonstrated to generate a full-energy proton beam (230MeV) required to treat deep-seated tumours. AVO is now liaising with its clinical partner, University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Foundation Trust, to prepare for first-patient treatments in 2H'23. Following this significant project de-risking, our updated LIGHT model shows that AVO could become EBITDA-positive in 2025.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/understanding-the-significance-of-230mev/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Martin Hall London mh@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1537221 17-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537221&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2023 10:10 ET (15:10 GMT)