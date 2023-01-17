Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AL9X ISIN: GB00BD6SX109 Ticker-Symbol: R3I1 
Frankfurt
17.01.23
09:33 Uhr
0,115 Euro
-0,006
-4,96 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1210,13617:32
Dow Jones News
17.01.2023 | 16:43
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research on Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Understanding the significance of 230MeV

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Understanding the significance of 230MeV

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Understanding the significance of 230MeV 17-Jan-2023 / 15:10 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Advanced Oncotherapy:

Understanding the significance of 230MeV

AVO's goal is to deliver an affordable and novel PT system, called LIGHT, based on state-of-the-art technology, developed originally at the world-renowned CERN. The complex assembly of the first LIGHT accelerator in Daresbury (UK) has been completed and demonstrated to generate a full-energy proton beam (230MeV) required to treat deep-seated tumours. AVO is now liaising with its clinical partner, University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Foundation Trust, to prepare for first-patient treatments in 2H'23. Following this significant project de-risking, our updated LIGHT model shows that AVO could become EBITDA-positive in 2025.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/understanding-the-significance-of-230mev/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                        mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1537221 17-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537221&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2023 10:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.