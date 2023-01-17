Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2022, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

286,436 shares

- 123,251.00

In the second half of 2022, a total of:

Purchases 230,148 shares 467,081 800 market transactions Sales 173,969 shares 362,798 714 market transactions

It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

Cash balance of the liquidity contract: 500,000.00

At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

164,183 shares

- 246,158.00

Contacts:

Transgene:

Jean-Philippe Del

CFO

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00

investorrelations@transgene.fr