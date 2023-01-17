Zion Market Research: Outlook on the Global 3D Food Printing Market Size, Share & Growth 2022 - 2030 | Estimated to Achieve a Revenue of $1.65 Billion, at a CAGR 16.12% - Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, the global 3D food printing market size was worth around USD 486 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1.65 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 16.12% between 2022 and 2030.





3D Food Printing Market: Overview



3D refers to three-dimensional objects or products and 3-D food printing is the technologically advanced process of printing food items including different additive manufacturing techniques. In the highly upgraded versions of 3-D food printers, the recipes are pre-loaded and allow users to design the shape and components of the product remotely on a computer, Internet of Things devices, smart tablets, or phones. 3-D food items can be customized in shape, color, size, flavor, texture, and nutrition depending on the requirement and hence it becomes extremely helpful in events where manual food preparation can become a tedious task like in the health and space exploration sector.

The three most sensitive factors that impact the quality of the food printed are process parameters like printing distance, printing speed, and nozzle diameter from where the ink is pushed out. The next factor is the ingredient or material used like powder size or viscosity and the last influencing aspect is the methods employed post-processing including frying, microwaving, or baking. The type of food being printed depends on the printing technique and hence users should be careful before choosing the printing method depending on the final expected outcome.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the 3D Food Printing Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global 3D food printing market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 16.12% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global 3D food printing market size was valued at around USD 486 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.65 billion, by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The global 3D food printing market is expected to gain more revenue owing to the growing demand for customized or personalized nutrition among consumers.

Based on ingredients segmentation, carbohydrates were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on vertical segmentation, the commercial was the leading vertical in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "3D Food Printing Market By Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Dough, Proteins, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Sauces, and Others), By Technology (Selective Laser Sintering, Extrusion-Based, Inkjet, Binder Jetting, and Others), By Vertical (Commercial, Residential, and Government), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2030." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

3D Food Printing Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for customized nutrition to propel market growth.

The global 3D food printing market is expected to gain more revenue owing to the growing demand for customized or personalized nutrition among consumers. Since health is of paramount importance, 3D food printing has gained extreme popularity amongst end-consumers who are health conscious as, without nutritious food, healthy living is impossible.

Every individual has different nutritional requirements depending on and is highly influenced by various factors like genetic make-up, medical condition, ethnicity, living conditions, etc., and it is impossible for mass producers of food to cater to customized requirements. This gap is filled by businesses that deal in 3D food printing as this technology can allow the production of food items with the required amount of fiber, protein, carbohydrates, and other nutritional content. This is especially applicable to people suffering from severe medical conditions like diabetes where calorie and sugar intake has to be controlled.

3D Food Printing Market: Restraints

High cost to act as a major restraining factor.

3D food printing technology is relatively new and exclusive. Due to this the cost of using the systems is extremely high and cannot be afforded by a large section of the population. The technology also lacks accessibility as of current times as there is a dearth of domestic players in many regions and importing the technology increases the total expense of usage. However, in the coming years, as the technology gains more interest among end-consumers, the price and other factors are expected to undergo changes and become attainable.

3D Food Printing Market: Opportunities

Promising view as a solution for hunger to provide growth opportunities.

The globe is witnessing an exponential rise in population with the current number totaling 783 crores as of 2021. However, the resources to cater to the demands of such a high population are limited and various countries are known to suffer from constant bouts of starvation or hunger. 3D food printing has shown promising results and is considered by many as a solution to malnutrition and hunger which could lead to more investments in the development of the technology making it more accessible. With growing efforts toward finding sustainable growth options, the global 3D food printing market size is expected to grow simultaneously.

3D Food Printing Market: Challenges

Safety to act a crucial challenge during the growth phase.

3D food printing technology requires that safety standards be maintained at the highest level and food printers must ensure that the ingredients are kept safe until the end product generation. For instance, if the food is stuck anywhere in the production line, the chances of bacteria spreading are very high and hence businesses should constantly monitor and check the machines to avoid any malfunctioning in the future.

Global 3D Food Printing Market: Segmentation

The global 3D food printing market is segmented based on ingredients, technology, vertical, and region.

Based on ingredients, the global market is segmented into carbohydrates, dough, proteins, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, and others. In 2021, the global market witnessed the highest revenue in the carbohydrates sector. Since the inception of the technology, the main purpose of 3D food printing has been around modulation of the texture and carbohydrates are brilliant sources of achieving the right modulation. Printing inks based on carbohydrates are used extensively to design food items that are textured and healthy. It also elevates the aesthetics of the food product. Carbohydrates are essential to the overall development of the human body. Medical personnel recommends that carbohydrates should be around 40 to 65% of daily calorie intake.

Based on vertical, the global market segments are commercial, residential, and government with commercial leading the global market revenue in 2021. The segment is made of restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and retail stores amongst other places where such products can be sold. The segment may witness significant growth due to the growing demand for meat-based products. In commercial centers like eateries, the service provider can cater to the specific demands of their guests by making use of 3D food printing technology. However, since the equipment costs between USD 1000 to USD 5000, only selective restaurants have the technology available.

List of Key Players in 3D Food Printing Market:

BeeHex

NATURAL MACHINES,3D Systems

BIOZOON GmbH

Modern Meadow

Choc Edge

Barilla America

Aniwaa Pte. Ltd

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 486 Million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1.65 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 16.12 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered BeeHex, NATURAL MACHINES,3D Systems, BIOZOON GmbH, Modern Meadow, Choc Edge, Barilla America, and Aniwaa Pte. Ltd are some of the major players in the global 3D food printing market. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , Digital Patisserie, a France -based digital food company, announced the launch of Patiss3, a new printer of 3D pastry. The system will deploy extrusion-based technology and intends to target chefs, restaurants, and other eateries

Digital Patisserie, a -based digital food company, announced the launch of Patiss3, a new printer of 3D pastry. The system will deploy extrusion-based technology and intends to target chefs, restaurants, and other eateries In June 2022 , Wilboox, a Chinese 3D printer manufacturing company, announced the inauguration of a new 3D food printer extruder called LuckyBot

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead with the highest market share.

The global 3D food printing market is projected to register the highest growth in North America especially driven by the United States. Growing product adoption rate along with high awareness amongst the end-consumers is propelling regional growth. The US is investing heavily in fields that can help the country reign as one of the most powerful nations across the globe.

Since 3D food printing technology can help achieve sustainable growth along with solving some of the major modern-day concerns like starvation, the regional government can be expected to take a high interest in further development and application of 3D food printing. The presence of major players headquartered in different states of the US may highly influence further growth since the country has more options to use 3D printing technology and the highly advanced economic states allow for more businesses to either try or invest in machinery and its process.

Global 3D Food Printing Market is segmented as follows:

3D Food Printing Market: By Ingredients Outlook (2022-2030)

Carbohydrates

Dough

Proteins

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Sauces

Others

3D Food Printing Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2030)

Selective Laser Sintering

Extrusion-Based

Inkjet

Binder Jetting

Others

3D Food Printing Market: By Vertical Outlook (2022-2030)

Commercial

Residential

Government

3D Food Printing Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

