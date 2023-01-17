Lugano, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - iSwiss Insurance LLC, a subsidiary of the iSwiss group, has officially launched with a capital of $100 million. The company aims to provide insurance services in addition to payment and credit services to those excluded from the traditional banking system, also known as the underbanking population.

The company currently providses insurance services in a few countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, but plans to expand to 27 different countries by 2023. The company's main areas of activity include corporate and credit insurance.

iSwiss Insurance LLC is also set to launch its Insurtech platform, where companies and individuals will be able to purchase policies independently and intuitively, paying directly on the platform. The platform aims to optimize administrative costs and pass the savings on to customers in the form of competitive costs. Aleo Christopher, the CEO of iSwiss expressed his concerns about the latest development in his company,

"Insurance services were the final building block in constructing a multi-service, flexible, integrated, and customer-focused banking group,"

He further added,

"With the birth of iSwiss Insurance LLC, we are among the international groups offering the most financial services in terms of quantity and quality, which our customers very well appreciate according to the latest customer satisfaction surveys."

Consequently, with the recent development, the Swiss group has emerged as an active in securitization and lending to the unbanked, as well as international payment and cryptocurrency services.

About iSwiss Insurance LLC

